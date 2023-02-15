Twins reflect on Boudin King Cake Debut

Twins Burgers and Sweets reflect on how their signature boudin king cake came to be in 2015.

It all began when a homeless man walked into their establishment, only to get a cup of coffee.

The man was then given a hundred dollars by Denny Guilbeaux and asked to pray for their establishment.

"My brother ended up giving him a hundred dollar bill, and the man said I was just praying about where I can get some money to eat and he said this is going do it until I have to go back. Then the man said you know what I'm going to do? I'm going to pray for you and your business and said ya'll are going to do well,” Billy Guilbeaux said.

That prayer would then lead to a local professor handing the Twins team the recipe to their signature boudin king cake.

"Later on that week Bob Karecer, the inventor of the Boudin King cake. He walks in and tells us about the idea of the Boudin King cake I said Ok well we'll make one for you on Saturday. So we made a sample and it ended up being really good. So my brother and I said Ok we'll start selling them on Tuesday,” Billy said.

The homeless man was never seen again and the Twins brothers fought to keep up with the demand in its first year.

“I just got the two dozen bottles of syrup the first Tuesday...then we realized we had to order more,” said Billy.

The boudin King Cake recipe still lives on with the company selling hundreds to thousands of Boudin King Cakes every year.

"It was pretty neat because it went viral I have never seen anything like that,” said Billy.

Twins Burgers and Sweets will only sell Boudin King Cakes Thursday's and Friday's of this year. To place your order call the restaurant at 337-268-9488.

