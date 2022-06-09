Twenty tons collected at Household Hazardous Waste event

Residents who turned out for Household Hazardous Waste Day (HHWD) dropped off 232 fluorescent bulbs and 20 tons of household hazardous waste, such as flammable liquids, poisons, corrosives, latex and oil-based paints as well as other hazardous materials.

The latex paint was re-blended into 90 five-gallon buckets for Lafayette Habitat for Humanity.

HHWD, held twice a year, is the best way to dispose of dangerous materials. Improper disposal, for example, in trash cans, down sink drains, or storm drains are hazardous to people and harmful to the environment.

The next collection will be in November and is open to residents who live in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish. Visit https://lafayettela.gov/hhwd for a list of accepted and unaccepted items.

Residents will have more opportunities to drop off hazardous waste once the new Lafayette Consolidated Government permanent collection facility opens on Dugas Road. The anticipated completion date is approximately one year. While the number of drop-off days has yet to be determined, residents will be able to dispose of their hazardous materials more than twice a year.