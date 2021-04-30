Turn your old socks into dog beds

LAFAYETTE, La. - Pack & Paddle is partnering with Smartwool to recycle socks into new products like dog beds. Bring in your clean, unwanted socks until May 8.

You can drop off your worn-out socks (clean, please) at Smartwool Second Cut Project dropbox at Pack and Paddle and Smartwool will repurpose them into dog bed stuffing. Any socks are acceptable, and you can drop them off during regular store hours.

While you're in, Pack and Paddle will reward you with a coupon good to receive a free pair of Smartwool socks (same or lesser value) when you purchase two pairs of Smartwools.

