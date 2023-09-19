Tunnel to Towers 5K to benefit first responders, military veterans

LAFAYETTE, La. — Registration is now open for Acadiana's third annual Tunnel to Towers 5K, and organizers are looking for as many people as possible to participate.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is a non-profit organization with a focus on fallen first responders and military veterans injured overseas.

Volunteer race director Jacob Shaw, a Lafayette native and area firefighter and paramedic, explains that the foundation was started by the brother of a New York City firefighter who tragically lost his life on 9/11.

"The purpose is to help out other firemen in need, as well as the military veterans, you know, in his honor, and to just make it a little less of a tragedy," Shaw says.

The race is scheduled for Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 9 am in Moncus Park.

Click here for registration details.