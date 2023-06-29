TSA equipment failure at Lafayette airport might cause delays, officials say

Transportation Security Administration screening equipment that scans checked bags at Lafayette Regional Airport (LFT) is being repaired following an equipment failure.

As a result, all checked bags must be scanned by hand, which may cause delays in the screening process. Passengers who intend to check bags are asked to arrive two hours before their flight to allow sufficient time for TSA personnel to screen checked bags. Carry-on luggage is not affected.

Repairs to the TSA equipment may take as long as 30 days to complete, officials say.

“We apologize for the inconvenience to passengers. Passengers who intend to check bags are asked to arrive two hours before your flight to ensure bags will be screened properly and placed on your flight,” said LFT Executive Director Steven Picou. “TSA is increasing the number of screeners on staff as they work to return to normal operations.”

The airport will update passengers regularly through the airport’s social media pages and the airport website – www.lftairport.com.