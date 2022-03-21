Trolls LIVE heading to the Cajundome in July

Trolls LIVE! promises to bring music, glitter, and laughs to the Cajundome for four performances in July.

The shows will take place on July 9 and 10, 2022.

Trolls LIVE! is described as an interactive musical event in two acts with popular songs and music from the movies. The show utilizes scenic projection, puppetry, media technology, and special effects to transport audience members to Tolls Village.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 and may be purchased at www.TrollsLIVE.com.

