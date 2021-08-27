Trash pickup services suspended on Monday

The impending arrival of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana has suspended some trash and recycling services.

See our list of those services that have been suspended:

Acadia Parish

Waste Connections will not provide garbage collection on Monday, August 30, 2021 for Acadia Parish residents due to incoming inclement weather. Trash collection is expected to resume on Tuesday, August 31st with the following schedule: Monday routes will be serviced on Tuesday, Tuesday routes will be serviced on Wednesday, Wednesday routes will be serviced on Thursday, Thursday routes will be serviced on Friday, and Friday routes will be serviced on Saturday.

With the expected high winds and possible flooding, Waste Connections asks citizens to please secure you trash carts as they will fly or float away during these types of inclement weather.

Additionally, the Acadia Parish Landfill will be closed to the public on Monday, August 30th.

Lafayette Parish

Republic Services announced that they will suspend trash and recycling collection on Monday, August 30 due to Hurricane Ida.

Collection for all customers will run one day behind for the rest of the week.

Residents are asked to secure trash and recycling containers:

Move waste and recycling containers, yard waste, bagged waste, and bulk items from the curb, out of streets, parking lots and rights-of-way, so they don't become a hazard during high winds, heavy rain or severe flooding.

Secure containers, bagged, and bulky items in a garage, under a carport or behind your residence. If containers cannot be moved to a safe area, secure them to a fence, tree or other heavy object.

Close container lids to prevent rain from filling the container or wind from scattering debris.

Commercial customers with containers in corrals should latch and secure corral doors.

Vermilion Parish

Waste Connections will not provide garbage collection on Monday, August 30, 2021. The company says they will assess damages and flooded roadways for service and will resume services as soon as roadways are deemed safe to drive and all evacuated employees have returned.

Residents are asked to secure their trash carts to prevent them from flying or floating away during inclement weather.

