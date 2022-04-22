Trash Bash on Saturday aims to make Lafayette cleaner

Residents in Lafayette will be out cleaning up city streets, parks and waterways this weekend.

On Saturday, April 23, Lafayette Consolidated Government and the Bayou Vermilion District will hold a Trash Bash from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Earlier this month volunteers were asked to sign up and choose their location in Lafayette Parish.

For those interested in more ways to volunteer, click here

Arrival Time and Supplies Pickup

The Trash Bash will take place from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 pm on Saturday, April 23.

Volunteers should pick up gloves, litter bags, grabbers, and visibility vests at the BVD’s Begnaud House across from the Beaver Park Pavilion, located at 500 Fisher Road. Supplies can be picked up ahead of time by calling the Recycling Office at 337-291-5637.

Anyone needing help identifying a clean-up site can call or email recycling@lafayettela.gov.

After-Cleanup Bash

An after-cleanup bash will be at the BVD’s Begnaud House and will include lunch and refreshments, according to LCG.

