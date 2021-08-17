Training classes open for Lafayette Parish election commissioners

There will be courses held for registered voters in Lafayette Parish who are interested in becoming election commissioners.

These courses are scheduled as follows:

Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 5:30 pm

Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 5:30 pm

Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 5:30 pm

Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 5:30 pm

Classes will be held at the Lafayette Parish Courthouse, first floor, Jury Assembly Room.

Please call 337-291-6368 to schedule your class.

This course is for registered voters in Lafayette Parish who have never served as election commissioners. Pay is $200 per election with required school attendance.

For further information call the election department of the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court office at (337) 291-6358.

