Training classes open for election commissioners

Louis J. Peret, Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court, announced Tuesday that there will be courses held for registered voters in Lafayette Parish who are interested in becoming election commissioners.

These courses are scheduled as follows:

Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 5:30 pm

Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 5:30 pm

Wednesday, August 256, 2021, at 5: 30 pm

Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 5:30 pm

Classes will be held at the Lafayette Parish Courthouse, first floor, Jury Assembly Room.

Please call 337-291-6368 to schedule your class.

This course is for registered voters in Lafayette Parish who have never served as election commissioners. Pay is $200 per election with required school attendance.

For further information call the election department of the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court office at 291-6358.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel