Townhall meeting set for Kaliste Saloom Rd. update

District 4 Lafayette City Councilwoman Nanette Cook is hosting a town hall meeting to update residents on the remaining components of the Kaliste Saloom Road Widening project from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in the Council Auditorium of Lafayette City-Parish Hall at 705 West University Avenue in Lafayette.

In addition to an overview of the remaining work to be completed, information regarding an estimated timeframe for project completion will be discussed.

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) officials familiar with the project will be on hand to respond to any questions or concerns relative to the project.

The meeting will air live on Acadiana Open Channel (AOC) and streamed live via the internet by clicking the "Watch Public Meetings" link on the LCG website at www.lafayettela.gov. Citizens who are unable to attend the meeting, but plan to watch the proceedings remotely (either live or at a later time), may submit questions in advance by e-mailing DoNotSpeakCM@lafayettela.gov or by calling the Council Office at (337) 291-8800. Questions will be posed to LCG officials and contractor representatives for response in this open forum.

This meeting is open to the public.

