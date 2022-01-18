Town Hall set to discuss Brown Park

Lafayette council members Pat Lewis and A.B. Rubin will host a town hall meeting to discuss the future of Brown Park tomorrow.

Lewis, who serves on the City Council, and Rubin, who serves on the Parish Council, are hosting the event at the Dupuis Center at Brown Park, 1212 East Pont des Mouton.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19.

All adjacent neighborhoods and citizens who have a vested interest in the use and the Brown Park Facility are invited to attend.

The Park has recently been awarded two grants in excess of $9 million for improvements and upgrades. Ideas are being presented to make this park a SUPER PARK, similar to St. Julien Park (the Broussard Sports Complex) in Broussard.

The two Council Members are asking that citizens come to the meeting prepared to discuss ideas and make suggestions, as input from the surrounding area is vital.