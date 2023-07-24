Town Hall planned so state health leaders can listen to women

The state's newly created Office of Women's Health Division will be in town on Tuesday to listen to Acadiana's women.

State Senator Gerald Boudreaux and the Louisiana Department of Health will host a town hall meeting to help the new division gather information on women’s needs across the state.

The town hall meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 with registration open to those who did not sign up in advance at 5:00 p.m.

The Hearing, Empowering and Responding Sessions will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Downtown Convention Center, 124 S. Buchanan Street and the program will conclude at 7:00 p.m.

A light meal will be served to all of the participants.