Toughest Monster Truck Tour Event at Cajundome canceled

LAFAYETTE, La. - The Toughest Monster Truck Tour event scheduled for June 4 – 5, 2021, at the Cajundome has been canceled.

The event was originally scheduled for March 20 and 21, 2020, but rescheduled multiple times over the past year due to COVID restrictions.

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour plans to return to the Cajundome in 2022, and is currently exploring available dates.

Tickets and pit passes purchased online at Ticketmaster.com will be refunded automatically. Fans that purchased tickets and/or pit passes at the Cajundome Box Office can bring their tickets to the Box Office in exchange for a refund.

The Box Office is open Monday through Friday 10 AM – 4 PM.

“This decision was made with a heavy heart,” said Kelly Hess Goldman of Thunderbird Entertainment, the promoter of the event. “We did everything in our power that we could to make this happen but there are some things out of our control that just won’t make it possible. I know I can speak for all of the monster truck teams and our crew by saying that we are all very much disappointed that we won’t be returning to Lafayette this year, but we are looking forward to returning in 2022 more than we can possibly express.”

For information and updates about the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, visit the Toughest Monster Truck Tour Facebook page or www.toughestmonstertrucks.com.

