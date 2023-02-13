Topgolf set to open in Lafayette late 2023

LAFAYETTE, La. — Topgolf broke ground Monday on its future two-story venue in Lafayette.

“As part of our strategic planning efforts to enhance the quality of life in Lafayette Parish, we are prioritizing family recreation and entertainment as one of our target industries,” said Mandi Mitchell, president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA). “We are so excited to bring the Topgolf brand to our community as it will provide high-quality entertainment for Lafayette and all of Acadiana and broaden the popularity of golf in the region even further.”

Located in the Ambassador Town Center, the future Topgolf venue will be home to 60 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays, according to LEDA. Topgolf Lafayette will also create nearly 200 full- and part-time jobs.

Topgolf Lafayette is expected to open in late 2023.

