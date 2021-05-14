'Toot 'N' Scoot' crawfish boil supports Downtown Lafayette

Supporting Downtown Lafayette never tasted so good.

The 'Toot 'N' Scoot' crawfish boil was held Thursday evening to help support Downtown Lafayette Unlimited. The annual rooftop event was held in a drive-thru style this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers picked up their crawfish along the streets surrounding Parc Sans Souci, and got to enjoy some live music at the same time.

Held since 2004, the crawfish boil has been a tradition with a two-fold purpose: to bring the business community together and help contribute to the operational expenses of DLU.

This year's boil was sponsored by Agave Mexican Grill & Cantina.

"I have watched the ebbs and ﬂows of development and business in Downtown Lafayette over the past 2 decades and have never been more excited about its future," says Nidal Balbesi, owner of Agave Mexican Grill & Cantina. "My heart is downtown and my team strives every day to help make it a stronger place for business and a more beautiful and inviting place for the community to enjoy. That's why I'm proud to sponsor DLU's crawﬁsh boil this year to help this organization achieve its goals to help downtown reach its full potential."

Tickets included 5 lbs. of premium crawfish, all the fixings, and beverages.

"We remain incredibly grateful for the community's support of DLU through one of the most challenging years we've faced as a community," said Anita Begnaud, CEO of DLU and Downtown Development Authority. "It feels really good to be back having an event downtown, being with the

businesses and the families and the individuals who support what we do everyday and are a part of this economy in this environment. It feels really nice and we're excited to be back."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel