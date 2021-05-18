Tools for Schools: Carencro Middle

KATC & Jim Olivier’s Family of Companies are at it again with Tools For Schools.

Today supplies were delivered to Carencro Middle, Anna Olivier tells us.

"I needed a dry erase white board for my class I have a Promethean board but sometimes - I teach French so when we do activities like guessing or drawing or hangman or something - its more convenient to have a dry erase board," says teacher Delphine Coumpouras.

She said she expects her students will have even more ideas on how to use it.

"I applied because there’s no funding really for it in public education for elective classes. I think the kids are going to be very excited to see the white board and I’m pretty sure they’re going to come up with activity ideas and how to use it," Coumpouras says.

Under the "new normal" required by the pandemic, having more options for "safe" activities makes sense, she adds.

"During Covid it’s nice to have supplies like that in the classroom because like I can you know buy enough dry erase markers so each kid can have their own and we can do something a little bit interactive, while remaining safe with the safety guidelines," she says.

"Thank you so much KATC and the Jim Olivier Companies, Merci Beaucoup," Coumpouras says.

