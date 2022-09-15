Tips to deal with mosquitoes

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s mosquito control contractor, Vector Disease Control International (VDCI) is receiving more calls than usual from residents requesting mosquito spraying, an LCG release states.

Factors that determine where VDCI sprays include collecting data from traps placed in various locations throughout the parish and establishing the mosquito species and number of mosquitoes in the area. In addition, larvicide is used to kill mosquito larvae before they mature. A high mosquito count and the type of mosquito are taken into consideration to determine where and how often to spray, the release states.

Residents noticing an unusual number of mosquitoes can request spraying by calling 311, visiting the 311 website at https://www.311lafayette.services/en-US/ , or by calling 337-593-0123.

Residents can help reduce mosquito breeding on their property by eliminating water sources. Areas that are likely to hold standing water are:

