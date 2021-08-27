Tips on debris pick up and removal following storms

LCG is providing tips on how you can begin clean up after Hurricane Ida passes through the area.

Should Hurricane Ida cause flooding or severe wind damage, it is important that residents and business owners separate damaged items by category before placing them curbside, they say.

Properly separating debris ensures it will be transferred to the appropriate landfill.

“We have to be aware of hazardous items potentially contaminating other waste. By correctly separating storm-related debris, it helps pickup happen in a more timely manner,” Lafayette Consolidated Government Environmental Quality Manager Bess Foret said.

DEBRIS REMOVAL GUIDELINES

Separate into the Following Categories (Do not place items in bags):

Electronics Television, computer, stereo, phone, DVD player

Large Appliances Refrigerator, washer/dryer, air conditioner, stove, water heater, dishwasher

Hazardous Waste Oil, battery, pesticide, paint, cleaning supplies, compressed gas

Vegetative Debris Tree branches, leaves, logs, plants

Construction Debris Building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, plumbing

Household Garbage Bagged garbage, food, paper, packaging



Debris Placement Guidelines



Place debris curbside

Do not place near or on trees, poles, fire hydrants, meters or utilities

Debris should not block roadway

Debris placed on the sidewalk will not be picked up

Secure appliance doors

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel