Tips on debris pick up and removal following storms

LCG is providing tips on how you can begin clean up after Hurricane Ida passes through the area.
Should Hurricane Ida cause flooding or severe wind damage, it is important that residents and business owners separate damaged items by category before placing them curbside, they say.
Properly separating debris ensures it will be transferred to the appropriate landfill.
“We have to be aware of hazardous items potentially contaminating other waste. By correctly separating storm-related debris, it helps pickup happen in a more timely manner,” Lafayette Consolidated Government Environmental Quality Manager Bess Foret said.
DEBRIS REMOVAL GUIDELINES
Separate into the Following Categories (Do not place items in bags):
- Electronics
- Television, computer, stereo, phone, DVD player
- Large Appliances
- Refrigerator, washer/dryer, air conditioner, stove, water heater, dishwasher
- Hazardous Waste
- Oil, battery, pesticide, paint, cleaning supplies, compressed gas
- Vegetative Debris
- Tree branches, leaves, logs, plants
- Construction Debris
- Building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, plumbing
- Household Garbage
- Bagged garbage, food, paper, packaging
Debris Placement Guidelines
- Place debris curbside
- Do not place near or on trees, poles, fire hydrants, meters or utilities
- Debris should not block roadway
- Debris placed on the sidewalk will not be picked up
- Secure appliance doors
