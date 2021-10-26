Tickets still available for this year's Downtown Rising

If you haven't gotten your tickets for this year's Downtown Rising in Lafayette yet, you still have a few weeks to do so.

Tickets are still available for the annual event, which is returning to Parc International after being canceled last year because of the pandemic. This year's concert will be held as a limited capacity outdoor event on Thursday, November 11 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

General admission tickets are $20, while front row are $40. VIP tickets will cost you $100. Tickets bought for last year's event featuring Cold War Kids will remain valid for this year's concert.

This year's lineup includes Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, and DJ Digital.

Downtown Rising celebrates the area's growth and development, while the city center continues to grow.

"It's intended to be an annual event to celebrate all of the progress happening in Downtown Lafayette. We couldn't have it last year because of the pandemic, but we're really excited to bring it back downtown," said Downtown Development Authority CEO Anita Begnaud. "We had an awesome few weeks downtown during the month of October, so we're ready to kick off November strong with Downtown Rising."

Food and beverages will be for sale; lawn chairs are not allowed inside Parc International. For more information on Downtown Rising, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel