Tickets still available for hurricane benefit concert

You can enjoy some great country music and help your neighbors at the same time tonight at the Cajundome.

Lee Brice is headlining a benefit concert tonight at the arena; it's sponsored by CMR Construction & Roofing, and raises money for hurricane victims in Louisiana.

Also on the bill are ACM and CMA Award-nominated artist Randy Houser, country rapper Colt Ford, and popular country disc jockey Dee Jay Silver.

Proceeds from the concert will be directed to disaster relief efforts for victims of recent hurricanes that have impacted Southern Louisiana. Local leaders on the frontlines of the recovery effort will be enlisted to ensure that proceeds benefit those most in need. The event is presented by CMR Construction & Roofing and produced by Mike Flaskey Entertainment.

"We wanted to do something special, other than just help rebuild," explains Steven Soule, CEO of CMR Roofing. "We wanted to do something to give back to the community, so this is a benefit concert. 100 percent of ticket sales go back to charities in Louisiana that are helping the victims recover from last year's and this year's disaster."

You can get tickets at CMRRoofing.com or click here. The show starts at 5 p.m.

"We appreciate the support, too," Soule says. "But again, it's just very rewarding to be able to have this opportunity. We appreciate everybody."

"This is all about giving back to all those that were affected by the awful hurricanes in southern Louisiana," adds Mike Flaskey, founder and owner of MF Entertainment. "Our ticket proceeds are going to go back to all of these great charities, and so when Steve reached out and said he wanted to do a show, I said, man, I couldn'tthink of a better thing to get behind.

This kind of event speaks to the people of South Louisiana, he said.

"When they realize they can come out and enjoy a great evening of music, but at the same time be able to give back to those that have been impacted by these hurricanes, it shows you what quality people are in this part of the world," he said.

General public ticket sales are available at ragincc.com.