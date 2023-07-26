Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Tickets on sale now for fundraiser supporting Carencro firefighters

Fire Truck
Storyblocks
A fire truck is parked in the bay with all of the fire fighting equipment and gear ready to go.
Fire Truck
Posted at 2:54 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 15:54:45-04

CARENCRO, La. — A fundraiser will be held to help the Carencro Firefighters and tickets are on sale now.

Courtesy Value on I-49 is hosting a Sausage Poboy Fundraiser to "Back the Boot" on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Tickets are on sale now for $10 at Courtesy Value on I-49 in Carencro.

Pickup day is July 29th between 11 am and 1 pm.

