Tickets on sale now for fundraiser supporting Carencro firefighters

CARENCRO, La. — A fundraiser will be held to help the Carencro Firefighters and tickets are on sale now.

Courtesy Value on I-49 is hosting a Sausage Poboy Fundraiser to "Back the Boot" on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Tickets are on sale now for $10 at Courtesy Value on I-49 in Carencro.

Pickup day is July 29th between 11 am and 1 pm.

