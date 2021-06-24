Tickets available for Dr. Dolittle Jr. musical

LAFAYETTE, La. – Wonderland Performing Arts announces that tickets have been released for Dr. Dolittle, Jr. the musical.

Performances are Friday, June 25 (6 pm), Saturday, June 26 (2 pm & 6 pm), and Sunday, June 27 (2 pm) at the brand-new Wonderland Performing Arts on Johnston and South College in Lafayette.

The famous doctor lights up the stage with his magical tales of adventure and unlikely friendships with talking animals.

Tickets are $20.

Wonderland hosts an Animal Rescue Foundation of Louisiana Pet Collection Drive

They will have a table in their lobby to collect the following "Wish List" items:

Gift Cards (Amazon, Tractor Supply, Walmart, Home Depot, Target)

Purina One Canned or Dry Dog Food

Liquid Laundry Detergent (Arm N Hammer, Xtra)

Paper Towels

Dawn Dish Soap

ARFLA Pet Drive- https://fb.me/e/Z6TuXiei [fb.me]

Facebook Event- https://fb.me/e/EfizpdMw [fb.me]

Ticket Link- https://wonderland.booktix.com/index.php [wonderland.booktix.com]

