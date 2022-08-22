Three south Louisiana residents named finalists for Catholic award

Three south Louisiana residents have been named finalists for the Lumen Christi Award from Catholic Extension.

The award is the organization's highest honor, and is reserved for those determined by the group to "radiate and reveal the light of Christ present in the communities they serve."

Each finalist is provided with $10,000 to support their ministries.

The winner of the award will get a $25,000 grant and their diocese will get another $25,000 grant. The winner will be announced next month.

Catholic Extension is a non-profit that focuses its efforts to build Catholic communities in the poorest areas of the U.S.

Here are the seven finalists:

Francis Leblanc (Diocese of Lafayette, LA) – For decades, Francis Leblanc’s music ministry has enriched the lives of thousands. As music minister for a variety of parishes, his gifts are present at people’s brightest and darkest moments. He is a leading fixture at the diocese’s annual African American Youth Congress. This event, which is supported by Catholic Extension, invites young Black Catholics from across the state to celebrate and affirm their faith and culture and the gifts they bring to the Catholic Church. “His vocal talents provide an unforgettable and uplifting spiritual experience that transpires through all generations,” said Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel.

Very Rev. Simon Peter Engurait and Karen David (Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, LA) – This dynamic duo has led spiritual and humanitarian relief efforts for thousands of vulnerable families impacted by Hurricane Ida's devastation in 2021. In the hurricane's aftermath, Engurait and David spent all their energy and efforts responding to the needs of the underserved, poor and most vulnerable. Their outreach focused on sharing hope and leading with faith. They truly exemplify how the Church always rises to the occasion, especially in times of difficulty.