Three separate organizations providing access to free food for residents

It's been a group effort to make sure residents in Acadiana always have somewhere to turn for items like food and toiletries.

“We try to find more sustainable ways to reach the community, things that will last instead of a one-time thing," said Megan Romer.

After seeing the devastation of what Hurricanes Delta and Laura left behind, a group called Democratic Socialists of America stepped up in a big way by creating a free pantry. It's free and available to anyone in the community.

“The goal was for the community to take ownership of it. You know folks come, put food in, take food out if they need it, and have it be this sustainable, no questions asked, kind of thing.”

DSA aren't the only ones getting creative within a two-mile radius. Lafayette Community Fridge and the Clinton Street Pantry also provide open resources for those who may need a little extra help.

“All three are different organizations, but we tend to work in tandem to keep the workout.”

Different organizations are playing their part, but the end goal is still the same.

“There are some really nice moments where you’ll see somebody giving at the same time. It equalizes us and humbles us in this we’re in this together kind of state.”

