Three people sentenced in federal sex crime cases, all involving children

Three people were sentenced in federal sex crime cases today; both cases involved children.

Kevondric Fezia, 26, of Houston, was sentenced to 27 years, 3 months in prison, and Calista Jenee Winfrey, 23, of Orange, Texas was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Fezia and Winfrey were charged with sex trafficking and attempting to entice a minor to engage in prostitution. Fezia was convicted by a jury in Lafayette following a two-day trial and Winfrey pleaded guilty to sex trafficking in February 2022.

Evidence presented in this case revealed that beginning in November 2020, Fezia was recruiting minor females to engage in prostitution and began communicating with a 14-year-old female in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Fezia was well aware when he began communicating with her that she was a minor, but still pursued her and tried to convince her that she would profit by engaging in prostitution through him.

The minor victim made a decision to run away with Fezia to Texas. On February 13, 2021, he picked up the minor victim and took her to Texas. Winfrey and Fezia both were well aware that the victim was only 14 years old, but they continued to try and convince her to engage in prostitution.

Both defendants traveled with the minor victim to a hotel in Beaumont, Texas and introduced her to a 16-year-old prostitute that was also working for Fezia. Winfrey engaged in multiple acts of prostitution in the presence of the minor victim at the hotel, continually trying to convince the minor victim that she should also engage in prostitution. Fezia took photographs of both minor girls and the other prostitutes he was employing. He then posted them on his Instagram account as an advertisement, along with a visible geo tag showing those who saw the advertisement where to go to engage in sexual acts with the girls.

When the minor victim’s grandmother realized that she had run away from home, she began looking at the child’s social media accounts and found the communications between her granddaughter and Fezia. She then contacted law enforcement. Law enforcement officers were able to identify Fezia and found him at his apartment in Houston, along with other prostitutes and the minor victim. He attempted to hide her in the closet, but she and the other 16-year-old prostitute were found.

The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Lake Charles Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys J. Luke Walker and John W. Nickel.

In the second case, Mickey Dewayne Williams, 43, of Lake Charles, was sentenced to 327 months (27 years, 3 months) in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for sexual exploitation of children.

In March 2021, law enforcement officers in Texas were contacted by an individual alleging that their minor child had been videotaped while naked in the bathtub by Williams.

Law enforcement agents questioned Williams about the incident, and he admitted that he had in fact taken the photographs of the child while they were in the Western District of Louisiana.

Williams has a prior felony conviction for possession of child pornography which also occurred in the Western District of Louisiana in 2014. He served time in federal prison for that offense and was on supervised release at the time that this incident occurred.

This case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Luke Walker.

“These defendants sought out those to victimize who were vulnerable, whether it was girls under the age of 17, or minor children, without any regard for the well being of those victims but instead to gratify their own selfish desires,” said United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. “Sex trafficking and sexual exploitation crimes are on the rise, and we are committed to continuing to work with our federal and local partners to stop those who choose to destroy teenage lives and scar those of child victims.”