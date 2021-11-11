Three named LPSS Principals of the Year

Three LPSS school administrators have been chosen as the 2022-23 Principal of the Year for elementary, middle and high schools.
Each principal was surprised with the announcement of their selection with balloons and a token of appreciation.
The winners of the 2022-23 Principal of the Year are:
- Elementary School: Rhonda Dickerson, principal of Ridge Elementary School
- Middle School: Katherine Rayburn, principal of Paul Breaux Middle School
- High School: Julia Williams, principal of Northside High School
"This is a high honor for outstanding principals who have been selected by their peers. Every year, principals nominate their peers and then select a Principal of the Year based on these nominations," LPSS said in a press release.
The winners of the district move on to the state competition.
