Three named LPSS Principals of the Year

Three LPSS school administrators have been chosen as the 2022-23 Principal of the Year for elementary, middle and high schools.

Each principal was surprised with the announcement of their selection with balloons and a token of appreciation.

The winners of the 2022-23 Principal of the Year are:

Elementary School: Rhonda Dickerson, principal of Ridge Elementary School

Middle School: Katherine Rayburn, principal of Paul Breaux Middle School

High School: Julia Williams, principal of Northside High School

"This is a high honor for outstanding principals who have been selected by their peers. Every year, principals nominate their peers and then select a Principal of the Year based on these nominations," LPSS said in a press release.

The winners of the district move on to the state competition.

