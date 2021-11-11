Watch
Three named LPSS Principals of the Year

LPSS
Julia Williams, Rhonda Dickerson, Katherine Rayburn
Posted at 12:01 PM, Nov 11, 2021
Three LPSS school administrators have been chosen as the 2022-23 Principal of the Year for elementary, middle and high schools.

Each principal was surprised with the announcement of their selection with balloons and a token of appreciation.

The winners of the 2022-23 Principal of the Year are:

  • Elementary School: Rhonda Dickerson, principal of Ridge Elementary School
  • Middle School: Katherine Rayburn, principal of Paul Breaux Middle School
  • High School: Julia Williams, principal of Northside High School

"This is a high honor for outstanding principals who have been selected by their peers. Every year, principals nominate their peers and then select a Principal of the Year based on these nominations," LPSS said in a press release.

The winners of the district move on to the state competition.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

