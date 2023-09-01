Three more men sentenced in federal investigation of Lafayette drug ring

Three more people have been sentenced to prison in a multi-agency investigation of drug dealing in the Lafayette and Morgan City area.

This week, three men were sentenced:

Brandon Anderson, 30, was sentenced to 15 years, 8 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty on December 21, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Cord Anderson, 34, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty on May 30, 2023, and admitted to possessing at least 350 but not more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.

Tory Phillips, 32, was sentenced to 7 years, 4 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty on December 21, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

This Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation resulted in a federal indictment against several defendants for conspiring together to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine in the Morgan City area. Law enforcement agents began an investigation in September 2019 into the drug trafficking activities of Anderson, Phillips, and their co-defendants. During the conspiracy, Brandon Anderson supplied heroin to his co-defendants who in turn sold the heroin for profit.

Agents intercepted phone calls during the court-authorized intercepts on the phone of his codefendant, Jhailen Zeno, and observed Anderson travel to narcotics transactions with Zeno. Anderson also set up narcotics transactions and traveled to conduct the transactions.

In October 2020, law enforcement agents learned that Anderson was in Houston and during that time he was receiving phone calls from individuals in Lafayette requesting a supply of narcotics. Agents obtained a warrant to search a residence in Lafayette that Anderson had been utilizing in his drug trafficking activities. On October 21, 2020, agents executed the search warrant and found cocaine and heroin in the trunk of a vehicle there.

Anderson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute at least 1 kilogram but less than 3 kilograms of heroin.

Through their investigation, agents learned that Phillips communicated with his coconspirators about traveling to Houston with co-defendant Kendrick James. On June 29, 2020, agents conducted surveillance of Phillips’ vehicle and observed him arrive at a residence in Houston, stay for a few minutes, and leave. Law enforcement officers with the Sulphur Police Department stopped the vehicle belonging to Phillips and conducted a traffic stop after the driver committed a traffic infraction. Officers performed a probable cause search of the vehicle and a pat down search of Phillips and James and found heroin on Phillips. Phillips admitted to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

On March 10, 2020, law enforcement agents received information of an individual found in a vehicle stuck in a ditch. Agents responded and found Cord Anderson to be asleep inside the vehicle. He woke and attempted to flee from law enforcement but was apprehended. Inside the vehicle, agents found methamphetamine.

Five other defendants have already been sentenced in this case as follows:

Jhailen Zeno, of 27, of Lafayette, received a sentence of 7 years, 1 month in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin.

Jerrick Williams was sentenced to 8 months in prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

William Williams was sentenced to 5 years, 10 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Randy Dugas was sentenced to 8 months in prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Ericka Guidry was sentenced to 12 months and 1 day in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Kendrick James is the only remaining defendant to be sentenced. His sentencing has been scheduled for October 31, 2023.

The case was investigated by the FBI, DEA, ATF, Sulphur Police Department and Lafayette Police Department, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John W. Nickel.

The investigation and conviction of these defendants is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF is designed to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence driven, multi-agency approach.