Three injured in major crash on Johnson Street

Three people were injured, one critically, in a crash involving multiple motorcycles Saturday night.

Lafayette Police say the crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Johnston Street.

Multiple motorcycles were involved, and they were traveling southbound on Johnston, police say. The three injured people were all passengers, police say.

One injured person is in critical condition and two others are in stable condition, police say.

Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department’s Traffic Division are investigating what happened.

The roadway near the 4800 block of Johnston Street was completely closed down Saturday night.

This is a developing story, and we'll have more as soon as we can.