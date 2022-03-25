Three different Entities are Teaming Up to Help Tornado Victims

On Friday, the second harvest food bank, United Way, and KATC will be collecting cleaning supplies to donate to St. Bernard parish.

On Tuesday a category 3 tornado roared through Arabi, Louisiana, leaving one person dead and several families with damaged homes.

Second Harvest and United Way thought it would be great for them to do what they can to help families in need.

The CEO and President of United Way said once they saw their partners in need they wanted to do anything that can to help.

"Well, we always look for it when our partners and friends are in need. So, in south Louisiana, we help each other, and unfortunately, this isn't our first disaster. So, we answered the call when we heard there is something that they are short on."

