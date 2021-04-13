Three arrested on multiple burglary charges in Broussard

BROUSSARD, La. - One juvenile and two adults were arrested Monday on multiple counts of burglary.

On Monday April 12, 2021, officers with the Broussard Police Department responded to a neighborhood with residents reporting a vehicle burglary, according to Broussard Chief of Police Brannon Decou. It was learned that several burglaries had been committed by a group of individuals. As officers arrived in the area and got down on foot in an attempt to locate the suspects, they were located in the yard of a residence. Officers were able to detain a juvenile suspect and attempted to arrest a second suspect that fought with Sheriff Deputies and got away, Decou stated. Law enforcement officers located several firearms in the area that were stolen during the burglaries.

Investigators with the Broussard Police were able to identify the suspect that fought and got away as well as the driver of the vehicle, they later turned themselves in to detectives at the Broussard Police Department. The three suspects identified have all been arrested and charged with multiple counts of burglary.

One suspect was a 16 year old juvenile.

Two adult suspects are identified as:

Faith Capritto, 20, of St. Martinville - (Driver of the vehicle) - three counts of burglary of a vehicle

Todrick Toussiant, 21, of St. Martinville - three counts of burglary of a Vehicle, resisting arrest and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Chief Decou would like to thank

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and Youngsville Police Department assisted in helping Broussard Police locate the suspects. "Teamwork amongst agencies allowed us to seal off the area better in order to catch these criminals," Decou stated. "Also the partnership that we have with our community is very valuable to us. Citizens reporting suspicious or criminal activity when it is occurring helps us tremendously."

Residents are reminded to lock their vehicles.

