Three arrested after search warrant yields drugs, cash, weapons

Three Texas men were arrested and more than 20 pounds of marijuana seized Monday after a search warrant was served on a Westgate Road house in Scott.

Scott Police assisted Rayne Police, who were serving the warrant which had been issued in a burglary investigation.

They allegedly found 21 pounds of pot, more than 400 assorted pills including Oxycodone, Hydrocodne and other prescription drugsooo; more than $79,000 in cash, an assault rifle and a pistol.

Arrested were:

Daterrius Alexander, 26, of Katy, Texas, booked with Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana, Possession with intent to distribute schedule II drugs, Transactions involving proceeds from drug transactions, Possession of a firearm w/controlled dangerous substance, Possession of a Legend Drug

Thristian Duplechin, 29, of Houston, booked with Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana, Possession with intent to distribute schedule II drugs, Transactions involving proceeds from drug transactions, Possession of a firearm w/controlled dangerous substance, Possession of a Legend Drug

Malik Webb, 26, of Houston, booked with Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana, Possession with intent to distribute schedule II drugs, Transactions involving proceeds from drug transactions, Possession of a firearm w/controlled dangerous substance, Possession of a Legend Drug.

All three men were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

