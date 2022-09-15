Threats against two schools investigated; school in session

UPDATE: Southside High School is currently on shelter-in-place status while law enforcement works in the area.

A text message was sent to parents Thursday morning.

There is an investigation in Youngsville away from campus, the message states.

————-

Law enforcement investigated two possible threats against Lafayette Parish schools in the past 24 hours, officials say.

That comes on the heels of a threat being made against Erath Middle and High schools Wednesday, which caused the evacuation of both schools.

In Lafayette Wednesday night, an anonymous call was made to 911, threatening the Comeaux High School campus. The person who made the threat was identified and was detained by law enforcement, LPSS officials say. Police identified him as a 17-year-old Comeaux student.

Then Thursday morning, officials received a report that a threat was made toward Broussard Middle School, but after law enforcement investigated they determined that no threat was actually made.

We've reached out to Lafayette Police for more information about the Comeaux incident and we'll update this story as soon as we receive information.