Thousands of appointments added; check your eligibility status

If you haven't been vaccinated yet, you may want to check the "eligible" list, because there's a good chance you are. Ochsner Lafayette General is extending hours and has added thousands of new appointments for eligible people.

Since December 15, the health system has administered more than 35,000 vaccine doses. Approximately 5,000 new appointments are available now on OchsnerLG.org/vaccine or by calling 855-206-9675. These appointments are for the 2-dose Pfizer vaccine. You must have a scheduled appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Walk-ups will not be accepted. The community is encouraged to visit the website frequently for future vaccine sites and the addition of the single-dose J&J option.

Vaccines are administered from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The system tells us they will be adding more Saturday clinics in the coming weeks.

Ochsner Lafayette General staff has been administering vaccines throughout Acadiana, with a regular vaccination site at the Heymann Convention Center, which will remain in place until March 31. On April 1, the operation will move to the Martin Luther King Recreation Center, located at 309 Cora Street.

“We are committed to caring for our community and offering anyone who is eligible the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly and safely as possible. Vaccination is an important step in controlling this pandemic and ultimately preventing hospitalization and death related to COVID,” said Ochsner Lafayette General Chief Medical Officer Amanda Logue, MD.

Effective Tuesday, March 9, 2021, the State of Louisiana has expanded eligibility for COVID-19 Vaccines to include people who have health conditions that may result in a higher risk of disease. If you are between the ages of 18 and 64 (or 16+ if receiving the Pfizer vaccine) and have one of the following conditions, you are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. If you are pregnant, regardless, of age you are eligible. A full list of criteria can be found at https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/ . Vaccination sites are open to those without insurance regardless of their patient status at Ochsner.

“In conversations that we’ve had with patients and members of the community, it has become apparent that many people are not aware that they are eligible, so we want to help get that message out. Anyone 16 or older who is overweight or who has a condition the CDC considers likely to put a person at a high risk of serious COVID-19 complications, including conditions like asthma or hypertension, is now eligible to receive the vaccine,” continued Dr. Logue.

Eligibility by Age or Condition



People 65 and older

Dialysis providers and patients

Pregnant people

People with Certain Medical Conditions



People 18-64 (or 16+ for Pfizer vaccine only) with at least one of the conditions listed below by the CDC.

Overweight or Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 25kg/m2 or higher) – Use this BMI calculator

Any type of diabetes

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Current of former smoker

Asthma (moderate-to-severe) – use of an inhaler almost every day or at night

Cancer or any history of cancer in your past

Chronic kidney disease – when your kidneys do not function at 100%

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) – also known as emphysema or chronic bronchitis

Heart conditions including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies – this includes a history of a heart attack, history of heart stents placed, and any kind of heart failure

Severe neurologic conditions such as dementia – includes Alzheimer’s disease, seizures or epilepsy and spinal cord injury

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain) – includes previous strokes or “mini-strokes”

Chronic liver disease – includes any type of cirrhosis or hepatitis

Sickle cell disease

Down syndrome

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from an organ, blood, or bone marrow transplant, HIV, use of steroids, or other immune-weakening medications

Cystic fibrosis

Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

Eligibility by Workforce Category



Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff

Dialysis providers

Behavioral health providers and staff

Urgent care clinic providers and staff

Community care providers and staff

Dental providers and staff

Non-emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) providers and staff

Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)

American Sign Language (ASL) and foreign language interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind

Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)

Schools of allied health students, residents and staff

Law enforcement and other first responders

Louisiana Unified Command Group

State Legislators

State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel

Some elections staff ahead of March and April elections

Teachers and any other support staff working on site in K-12 or daycare

Eligible community members can make an appointment in the following ways:



Visit OchsnerLG.org/vaccine

Call 855-206-9675 In partnership with SCP Health, our call center is open 24/7.

You do not need to be a past or existing patient of Ochsner to receive the vaccine at any of our vaccination sites.

Important information:



When you get your first dose, you'll automatically be signed up to receive their second vaccine dose.

COVID-19 vaccines are free. While we remain in the pandemic, the federal government has ensured that vaccines are made available to those in need without cost to the individual. A provider cannot ask a patient for payment, though they can bill insurance for a vaccine administration fee or the federal government if a person is uninsured. A provider may also not bill for a regular office visit to administer the vaccine.

You should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19. That's because experts do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19.