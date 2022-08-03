Third Circuit reverses ruling in LCG drainage case

An Appeals Court has reversed one of the recent rulings in LCG's continuing court battles over drainage projects.

The case involves property owned by the Randol family near Beaullieu Park.

Our media partners at The Advocate reported that the Randol family sued LCG over 16.5 acres of land after LCG clear-cut trees and began excavating detention ponds before the owners were served with expropriation documents. Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge Michelle Breaux ruled that LCG did not comply with standards outlined in state law for expropriating property. LCG has appealed.

But the appeals court disagreed, and reversed Breaux's ruling. The appropriation order was reinstated, and the case was sent back to Breaux's court for "further proceedings."

Here's the Third Circuit's ruling: https://lafayettela.gov/docs/default-source/legal-documents/17---2022-08-03-(court)-judgment.pdf?sfvrsn=b23e1e74_2

