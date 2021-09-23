Watch
Third arrest made in August fatal shooting in Lafayette

KATC
Posted at 9:45 AM, Sep 23, 2021
A third arrest has been made in connection with a fatal shooting in Lafayette last month.

Lafayette Police say 23-year-old Rashaad K Dean was arrested on September 22, 2021 in connection with a fatal shooting in the 200 block of W. Foch on August 21.

A woman, identified as 20-year-old Brianna Berard of Lafayette, was located in the driveway of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting at the time. Arrested was 29-year-old Emmanuel Hebert of Lafayette. He was booked on a charge of 2nd Degree murder.

A juvenile suspect was also arrested for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

Police say that Dean's warrant arrest stems from his role in the on-going investigation. He was booked on charges of Second Degree Attempted-Murder, Warrant/Bench Warrant , Simple Burglary , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.

Details on his exact connection to the shooting were not provided.

