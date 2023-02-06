They're back!

As Mardi Gras approaches, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) reminds businesses, residents, and travelers in the City of Lafayette that Public Works will begin placing barricades along the parade route beginning Thursday, February 9 at 8:00 a.m.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes when possible, allow extra time to get to their destinations, and exercise additional caution and patience while crews are on the roadways.

The City of Lafayette barricade placement and parade schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Feb. 9, 8:00 a.m. – Public Works crews will begin placing barricades at the start of the parade route (Downtown area), starting at the intersection of Jefferson and Simcoe Streets, then along the parade route to the intersection of Johnston and Vermilion Streets.

Friday, Feb. 10, 8:00 a.m. – Public Works crews will resume placing barricades from the intersection of Johnston and Vermilion Streets along the parade route to the intersection of Johnston Street and North College Road, near the Albertson’s shopping center, then along North College Road to Cajun Field at Gate 1 at Reinhardt Drive, headed towards Congress Street. Barricades will be placed to allow for “turning lanes” and major cross-overs along Johnston Street and North College Road.

o 7:00 p.m. – Krewe de Canailles Parade – Takes place in Downtown Lafayette

Saturday, Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m. - Public Works crews will immediately follow the last float, moving barricades to the sides of the roads and cleaning up litter and debris along the entire parade route.

12:00 p.m. – Krewe des Chiens – Takes place in Downtown Lafayette

6:30 p.m. – Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Parade - Scheduled beginning at the intersection of Jefferson and Simcoe Streets, then along the parade route before turning into Cajun Field at Gate 1.

The Lafayette Police Department will close all streets on and around the parade route one hour before the parades begin. All streets will remain closed until the completion of the last parade. No streets will be open until all citizens have been removed from the area and vehicles are able to travel safely.

Public Works will follow a similar barricade placement schedule starting again on February 16 for the parades leading up to and including Mardi Gras day:

Thursday, Feb. 16, 8:00 a.m. – Public Works crews will begin placing barricades from the Downtown area to Johnston Street.

Friday, Feb. 17, 8:00 a.m. – Public Works crews will begin placing barricades from the Johnston Street/North College Road parade route to Cajun Field at Gate 1 entrance at Reinhardt Drive. 6:30 p.m. – “Kick Off” Parade – Takes place in Downtown Lafayette



Saturday, Feb. 18, 6:00 p.m. – Krewe of Bonaparte Mardi Gras Parade is scheduled at the intersection of Jefferson and Simcoe Streets, then along the parade route before turning into Cajun Field at Gate 1. Public Works crews will immediately follow the last float, cleaning up litter and debris along the entire parade route. Public Works crews will NOT move the barricades to the sides of the roads, and the barricades will remain in place.



Tuesday, Feb. 21, MARDI GRAS DAY – All streets on and around the parade route will be closed one hour before the parades begin and will remain closed until the completion of the last parade. No streets will be open until all citizens have been removed from the area and vehicles are able to travel safely.

o 10 a.m. – King Gabriel’s Parade is scheduled to begin at the intersection of Jefferson and Simcoe Streets, then along the parade route before turning into Cajun Field at Gate 1.

o 1 p.m. – The Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade is scheduled to begin following King Gabriel’s Parade.

o 2:30 p.m. – The Independent Parade is scheduled to begin following the Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade.

o 11 p.m. until - Public Works crews will move all remaining barricades to the sides of the roads and clean up litter and debris along the entire parade route. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes when possible, allow extra time to get to their destinations and exercise additional caution and patience while cleanup crews and public safety officers are on the roadways.

Handicap Viewing – The Lafayette Police Command Post at the corner of St. Julien and Johnston Streets, in front of Fire Station #5 is designated as handicap viewing.

Information and safety tips provided by the Lafayette Police Department can be found at: https://lafayettela.gov/mardi-gras/safety-info-and-tips [lafayettela.gov]

For a complete listing of Lafayette Parish Mardi Gras parades, please visit: https://www.lafayettetravel.com/events/festivals/mardi-gras/ [lafayettetravel.com].

The City of Lafayette barricade placement and parade schedule for Feb 22-24 is as follows:

Wednesday, Feb. 22 – Public Works crews will not be working on the roadways.

Thursday, Feb. 23 and Friday, Feb. 24, 7 a.m. – Public Works crews will remove barricades from the Mardi Gras route and return them to the Public Works yard on Dorset Ave.

Other information about the parade route and Public Works operations during the Mardi Gras season: