The World is going to the dogs

Lafayette's World of Beer was all about the dogs today.

World of Beer Bar & Kitchen Lafayette, held its Woofs & Waffles Brunch today. The event features menu items for dogs and their humans, as well as the usual beer and boozy beverages for which the establishment is known.

Stephen Ritter

Manager World of Beer

TRT 18s

"We love dogs, every World of Beer is super dog friendly both on the patio, inside," says manager Stephen Ritter. "We love encouraging everybody to come in. We had a nice little special menu for the dogs and the humans if you will, with some bacon fries and a little doggy ice cream and doggy bunch bowls too. It's really awesome. And a great turnout for it too."