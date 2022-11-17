The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign to commence 2022 Christmas season

The Salvation Army is excited to kick off its largest and most recognized fundraising campaign of the year, the annual Christmas Red Kettle Campaign.

The Salvation Army invites the community to join the celebration on Friday, November 18, 2022 at City Hall with the Mayor in Lafayette.

This year's Red Kettle goal is $200,000. Donations from last year's Red Kettle Campaign enabled The Salvation Army to serve over 34,000 meals, provide over 50 Families lights restored, and help 200 families remain in their homes.

"Contributions to the Red Kettle Campaign allow The Salvation Army to support individuals and families in need or crisis this holiday season and throughout the year," said Lt. Thomas Johnson, Corps Officer for The Salvation Army. “We are committed to helping our community overcome poverty in every season. All donations support local programs and services to support community members when they need it most.”

The Salvation Army also recognizes the increasing preference for digital payment options. It has included smart chips and QR codes on Red Kettle signs for shoppers to "bump" or scan their phones to make digital donations. Online kettle donations can be made at lafayettekettle.org.

Interested in giving back to the community by hosting your own online Red Kettle Fundraiser?

Supporters can now host their own online Red Kettle fundraisers that link to their Red Kettle page. This campaign allows businesses, individuals, and groups play a vital role in fundraising this Christmas season and helping The Salvation Army continue “Doing the Most Good” and supporting our neighbors in need all year long.

Event participants will also have the opportunity to adopt an Angel Tree Recipient and provide toys and clothing to children, seniors, and families struggling with stress and the demands of the season to provide for their families. Angel Tree adoptions are another beloved and iconic Christmas tradition of The Salvation Army, providing gifts and clothing to children, seniors, and families struggling with the additional expectations and expenses of the holiday season.

"We still have many Christmas angels that need adopting," said Lt. Johnson. Adoptions can be made at the kick-off, your local office.

The Red Kettle Campaign Kick-Off will be at City Hall located at 705 W University Ave Lafayette, LA. For more information about the kick-off or The Salvation Army, please call 337-235-2407. Secure donations can be made online at Lafayettekettle.org, at a Salvation Army Red Kettle, or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

