The Mask Mandates Have Been Lifted

At the Lafayette Regional Airport, citizens of Acadiana say they are happy about the decision to lift the mask mandate on planes and in airports - but several we spoke to say they'll keep their masks on.

One passenger at LFT Tuesday says although citizens are given a choice, she will always keep her mask on while in the airport and on planes.

“I know I can’t put my window down so it always bothers me that I am breathing somebody else’s air and so I will not stop putting a mask on while I’m on a airplane,” said Sue Prudhomme.

Prudhomme also says she is happy everyone can make that choice for themselves.

“I love it. I think everyone should have an option. We should not have to follow any direction,” Prudhomme stated.

One Lafayette native who is a janitor at LFT says, because of travelers coming from different parts of the country she’ll have her mask on at all times.

“I feel as though I’ll choose to continue wearing the mask because I feel more comfortable. This is a place where they have a lot of different people coming in and out and I just feel more comfortable continuing to wear my mask,” said Cheryl Campbell.