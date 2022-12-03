The Lafayette Animal shelter is offering free pet adoptions this holiday season.

The "Empty The Shelters Holiday Hope" free adoption event runs now through December 10th.

In an effort to make adoption easier ,the adoption fee has been waived--which means any pet adopted will be free.

The Lafayette Animal Shelter has nearly 100 dogs and cats. Each pet will be spayed, neutered, micro chipped, and vaccinated.

A sample of food, food bowls and leashes will also be included while supplies last.

Lynn Bourque, adoption foster rescue supervisor with Lafayette animal shelter said, "So we have wonderful pets, we have cats we have dogs, all different shapes, sizes, colors, they all have different likes and some of them are big some of them are small but one thing they all very loving and they all just want a family to call their own."

Please contact The Lafayette Animal Shelter at (337) 291-5644, if you are interested in adopting a new pet this holiday season.