The grocery store Aldi is opening in Lafayette

Today is the soft opening for grocery store Aldi. This location in Lafayette marks the first of its kind in the state of Louisiana.

The vice president for Aldi Heather Moore tells me plans have been in works for this location for quite some time now.

"We have been excited about the gulf coast for some time. This entire area has been a huge focus for us for the last 3-4-5 years in gathering land. But it just happened that this site came to fruition and very very quickly, the folks here in Lafayette customers are excited to have us here, so here we are."

Moore says when searching for a store location the company's goal is to make sure the store is easily accessible. One Lafayette native tells me how excited she is now that she doesn't have to be caught in traffic to go grocery shopping.

"The concern of ambassador and kaliste it is a major nightmare to get around at this intersection so being right here at the gym. Like if I need to leave and go grocery shopping, I can just walk over here and turn around and go right back home on the other end of kaliste Saloom. "

Although this is the first location in Lafayette Moore tells me it's not the last.

"Ambassador Caffery is just our first step in Lafayette. We have plans for Louisiana Ave. that will be later this summer. We have New Iberia which is out a little bit but it will open in the next couple of months and now knows where we go from there."

