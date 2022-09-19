The Good Packs Program distributes hundreds of backpacks celebrating nonprofit's 15-year anniversary

In honor of Greater Good Charities' 15-Year Anniversary, Good Packs, a program of the global nonprofit, held a distribution event in Lafayette to provide the most disadvantaged people and their pets with survival and comfort supplies. The distribution of Good Packs is supported by Hill's Pet Nutrition and will be distributed with the help of The Outreach Center located at 625 N. University Avenue.

Founded more than 80 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill’s Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets.

The Outreach Center is fully committed to delivering a comprehensive and coordinated system of housing and support services for the prevention, reduction, and eventual end of homelessness. The Outreach Center serves unhoused persons, victims of domestic violence, and struggling families in the five parishes in the Acadiana region.

Greater Good Charities worked with the team at AOC to distribute Good Packs to people and pets in the local community at their main facility and to unhoused persons via their community outreach vans on Monday.

Good Packs, a program of Greater Good Charities, provides survival and comfort supplies to those in times of crisis, with modular subpacks to serve pets, children, disaster victims, military veterans, and food insecure families. Good Packs uses functional backpacks with contents that include a blanket, standard-size t-shirt, socks, reusable water bottle, and basic hygiene products. Since 2019, Greater Good Charities has distributed more than 22,000 Good Packs.

This commemorative Good Packs distribution is one of the various on-the-ground efforts that Greater Good Charities will activate throughout September to celebrate the nonprofit’s 15-year milestone to amplify the good across the globe.

To learn more and/or donate to Good Packs, please visit greatergood.org.