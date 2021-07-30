The Good Fight Foundation to hold Back to School Giveaway

Local MMA fighter Dustin Poirier's The Good Fight Foundation will hand out backpacks filled with school supplies to Lafayette Parish students in need.

The foundation plans to provide 1,000 backpacks to students at a giveaway on August 5.

The Back to School Drive will take place from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Service Cheverotlet Cadillac on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

The foundation says that the giveaway is first come, first serve.

