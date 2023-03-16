The Good Fight Foundation celebrates "Dustin Poirier" Day

The Good Fight Foundation is celebrating Dustin Poirier Day by giving back to the community.

The community give back event was held at The Hub Lafayette.

Attendees of the event were able to get free haircuts.

The Hub, which is a local nonprofit that provides food and resources to people experiencing homelessness, also accepted donations of hygiene products, canned goods, blankets and clothes.

Poirier told KATC, "This event got started when I was at the Edge Barbershop in Lafayette on Johnston Street. My barber said, "Hey, if there's anything we can do with the foundation we know you and your wife run, we would love to give back." I told my wife that and she was like you know what? Let's ask them if they want to come and donate their time and cut hair for people who need it and they were super excited to do it."