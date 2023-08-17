The Dog Stop Lafayette to host “Best in Barbie” photoshoot event

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Dog Stop Lafayette will be hosting a "Best in Barbie" photoshoot event, inviting dog owners to bring their pups dressed in their best Barbie or Ken attire.

Photos taken from the occasion will be shared on The Dog Stop's Facebook page, giving the public a chance to vote for their favorite pup – the one amassing the most likes will win prizes.

This event is set to unfold tomorrow, August 18, 2023, within The Dog Stop's operational hours from 6:30 am to 7 pm.

Established in 2009 and franchising since 2013, The Dog Stop offers spa-style grooming, year-round boarding, personalized training, playtime-focused daycare and a natural pet retail store. Officials say it is the first nationwide boarding and daycare brand to become Fear Free certified.

This event is set to occur at The Dog Stop's Lafayette premises, located at 103 Turn Row.