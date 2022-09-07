The city of Scott hosts its annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day

SCOTT, LA- Residents living within the city of Scott can head to the maintenance building at 118 Lions Club Rd Saturday, September 10th to participate in the hazardous waste collection day.

Participants must show proof of residency such as a driver's license or water bill.

This collection is for household items only. Large quantities from businesses, farms, or commercial operations will not be accepted.

The collection accepts, plants, automobile batteries, motor oil, antifreeze, household cleaners and chemicals, old appliances, refrigerators, stoves, hot water heaters, computers, monitors, stereo equipment, networking equipment, test equipment, walkman products, etc.

Tires are limited to 5 per vehicle. No tires over 500 pounds will be accepted.

Items that are prohibited include infectious and medical waste, biological and radioactive materials, compressed gas cylinders, ammunition, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and explosives.

For more information, contact Mayor Jan-Scott Richard at 337-233-1130.