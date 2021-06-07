The Cajun Blaze is coming back!

Burger Tyme is coming back to town, according to Developing Lafayette.

"We first discovered this last week through some digging and we reached out to Burger Tyme to confirm our findings. We were asked to wait until Monday(today) to post publicly, and now we see why. The official news leak for the resurrection of the physical presence of the popular brand was sent out today," the Developing Lafayette post states.

Burger Tyme is currently in the process of renovating the former Wendy’s on Johnston Street so that it meets its quality standards. They are also taking time to train employees before the official opening date, which hasn’t been released yet, DL writes.

“A successful restaurant requires a strategically positioned location, as well as, a well trained team, fully equipped and properly laid out kitchen to execute its menu and satisfy customers,” says Burger Tyme owner, Braxton Moody. “Understanding that the pop-up format could not provide this, we cancelled all future events and began studying the Acadiana market to determine the requirements to open a Burger Tyme restaurant.”

Moody confirmed with DL that the Cajun Blaze Burger, which was a favorite of many Burger Tyme customers, will be on the menu.

To read the whole story, click here.