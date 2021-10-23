The Big Easel Art Festival underway in River Ranch

More than 70 artists are selling their creations at The Big Easel Art Festival in River Ranch on Saturday.

The festival runs from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm in the River Ranch Town Square in Lafayette

Pieces on display and on sale during the festival will cover a variety of mediums including Acrylic, Pottery, Porcelain, Mixed Media, Oil, Photography, Metal, Jewelry, Wood, Glass, Encaustic, Clay, Watercolor, Fiber, and more.

Delie Putnam, one of the featured artists spoke with KATC's Abby Breidenbach on the festival and why this is one of her favorite events of the year.

"The whole setup is pretty with the white tents and the music and the children and the families and people are just walking around, enjoying and talking and looking at beautiful art," says Putnam.

She said the event is important for artists who have had fewer opportunities to show their work in person this year due to the pandemic.

"I do sell my art online and I'm grateful that I have that ability, however seeing art in person is everything," she said. "I'm not speaking for all artists, but my art, I feel like it never translates well digitally, but when people get to experience it in person, they get to see it in person, it's special to just watch people connect."

To see a list of artists featured at this year's festival, visit The Big Easel Facebook page.

