Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

The annual Red Kettle Campaign faces challenges this Holiday season

More ways to give.
Salvation Army starting annual holiday fundraising early due to impact of COVID-19
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, photo, bell ringer Carolyn Harper encourages people to donate to the Salvation Army's annual holiday red kettle campaign on Chicago's Magnificent Mile. Cashless shoppers have a new option to give to the Army's red kettle campaign this year using their smartphone. Leaders hope adding Apple and Google payment options will boost fundraising to the campaign, which makes up 10% of The Salvation Army's annual budget. Those donations fund programs providing housing, food and other support to people in poverty. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Salvation Army starting annual holiday fundraising early due to impact of COVID-19
Posted at 6:35 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 19:35:41-05

With only twelve days left before Christmas, The Salvation Army in Lafayette finds itself falling behind the Red Kettle goal for 2022.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser of the year. Every dollar donated supports programs that make a difference in the lives of people year-round in Lafayette.

“This has been a challenging year for many individuals and families in our community facing economic hardship or crisis,” said Lieutenant Thomas Johnson of The Salvation Army. “We continue to see increased need from those who have been affected by inflation and high gas prices. The Red Kettle Campaign is falling significantly behind as we work toward our 2022 kettle goal of $200,000. We have currently raised $70,129 and are praying the community will dig deep in the remaining days of the season to ensure we can continue to provide help to those who come to us for assistance.”

The Salvation Army bells will continue to ring outside stores through Christmas Eve and the organization is optimistic that with the community’s support it can still reach its fundraising goal. “The generosity of our amazing community is always a blessing to witness first-hand. The Salvation Army is so grateful, and we want you all to know that every dollar helps!” said Lieutenant Johnson. “The money raised in our Red Kettle Campaign stays right here in Lafayette. This means we can serve a meal to someone who is hungry, provide a safe night’s rest to someone facing shelter insecurity and help a family stay in their home in our community for months to come.”

Volunteers are crucial to the success of the red kettle campaign. It’s not too late and is easier than ever for individuals, families, groups and businesses to sign up as a volunteer bellringer. Call (337)235-2407 to sign-up to volunteer.

“If you aren’t able to get outside and ring the bell in person, you can always give to our virtual kettle from the comfort of your own home! Go to LafayetteKettle.org and select “Donate Now” to make a donation to serve to those in need in our community,” said Lieutenant Johnson.

For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign or any other Salvation Army program, please call +1 (337)235-2407 or visit us at 212 Sixth St. Lafayette, L.A. 70501.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.