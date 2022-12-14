The annual Red Kettle Campaign faces challenges this Holiday season

With only twelve days left before Christmas, The Salvation Army in Lafayette finds itself falling behind the Red Kettle goal for 2022.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser of the year. Every dollar donated supports programs that make a difference in the lives of people year-round in Lafayette.

“This has been a challenging year for many individuals and families in our community facing economic hardship or crisis,” said Lieutenant Thomas Johnson of The Salvation Army. “We continue to see increased need from those who have been affected by inflation and high gas prices. The Red Kettle Campaign is falling significantly behind as we work toward our 2022 kettle goal of $200,000. We have currently raised $70,129 and are praying the community will dig deep in the remaining days of the season to ensure we can continue to provide help to those who come to us for assistance.”

The Salvation Army bells will continue to ring outside stores through Christmas Eve and the organization is optimistic that with the community’s support it can still reach its fundraising goal. “The generosity of our amazing community is always a blessing to witness first-hand. The Salvation Army is so grateful, and we want you all to know that every dollar helps!” said Lieutenant Johnson. “The money raised in our Red Kettle Campaign stays right here in Lafayette. This means we can serve a meal to someone who is hungry, provide a safe night’s rest to someone facing shelter insecurity and help a family stay in their home in our community for months to come.”

Volunteers are crucial to the success of the red kettle campaign. It’s not too late and is easier than ever for individuals, families, groups and businesses to sign up as a volunteer bellringer. Call (337)235-2407 to sign-up to volunteer.

“If you aren’t able to get outside and ring the bell in person, you can always give to our virtual kettle from the comfort of your own home! Go to LafayetteKettle.org and select “Donate Now” to make a donation to serve to those in need in our community,” said Lieutenant Johnson.

For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign or any other Salvation Army program, please call +1 (337)235-2407 or visit us at 212 Sixth St. Lafayette, L.A. 70501.